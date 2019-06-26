Share:

NOORPUR THAL - The tehsil administration of Noorpur Thal has put the departments concerned on alert due to lower level flood in Jhelum River.

Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar visited Jauar Kalan and adjoining areas. After reviewing the facilities being provided to the people of this area, he also talked with them and said that Punjab government was taking immediate measures for betterment of the people.

He said that relief camps had been set up where each and every facility was being provided. According to Assistant Comissioner, flood water in Jhelum River burst its banks. He said relief work had been initiated in flood-hit areas.