LOS ANGELES-Filming has begun on ‘Fast & Furious 9’. Nathalie Emmanuel, who joined as hacker Ramsey in the seventh movie, took to Twitter to reveal the next instalment of the blockbuster action franchise is underway and she also teased returning cast members in emoji form.

Vin also shared a video from the set with Michelle on his Instagram and admitted it felt like a ‘’miracle’’ completing their first day.

He said: ‘’Wow. ‘’Can you believe it, Letty? Can you believe it? We just completed our first day and it feels like a miracle.’’

The WWE star confirmed the news himself in a Tweet which read: ‘’For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.’’

‘Fast and Furious 9’ has a May 2020 release, and is being written by Dan Casey using a story by Justin Lin. Vin is producing through his One Race Films banner, and Justin Lin will also produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham will be sitting this instalment out, as they’re both busy filming a spin-off movie about their own characters, entitled ‘Hobbs and Shaw’.

Jordana Brewster reprises her role after last being seen in ‘Furious 7’, which served as the send off for her on-screen husband Brian O’Connor, played by the late Paul Walker.