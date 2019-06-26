Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday banned entry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members into the club for three days, after its president was thrashed by a local leader of the ruling party during a televised show. The incident occurred on a television show on Monday, when a local PTI leader Masroor Sial thrashed KPC President Imtiaz Khan Faran after a heated argument between them. The decision was taken by the governing body of the club on Tuesday in a meeting that condemned organized attacks on journalists from party activists and termed it a planned conspiracy.

The handout issued after the meeting stated that a three-day ban would be imposed on entrance of PTI members within club premises. “We will further devise our strategy if the PTI fails to act against its member and terminating his membership and tender an apology within the period,” said the handout. A three member body was also formed by the KPC governing body to apprise journalists’ bodies across the country over the issue and would also seek support from the country-wide press clubs for imposing a similar ban on PTI members to show solidarity with the KPC.

The meeting also decided to temporarily ban entry of the news anchor who was conducting show at the time of the incident.

Moreover, journalist bodies and political leaders had also condemned the incident and demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) to take stern action against its member.

A resolution condemning the thrashing of the KPC president was also passed from the provincial assembly unanimously. The resolution, also supported by PTI lawmakers, expressed solidarity with journalist fraternity over the issue and extended their complete support in pursuing case against the individual involved in the act.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab also strongly condemned the attack on President Karachi Press Club Imtiaz Faran by PTI leader and said that PPP always respects the rights of the journalists. He said that PTI had the same behaviour in the past as well as and this trend of misbehaviour and abusive language has link with the PTI leadership.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also condemned the incident and its lawmaker Jamaluddin Siddiqui said that they do not allow use of force and the issue was conveyed to the party’s disciplinary committee for further action.