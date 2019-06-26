Share:

KASUR-Provincial Minister Col (r) Hashim Dogar visited Kasur Safe City Project here. He was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani. On the occasion, the DPO briefed the minister about the modern technology being used in the safe city project. He said to the minister that the project would prove to be a milestone in reducing crime in the district. He added that the modern technology being used in the project would help trace out criminals.

The DPO informed the minister that the staff worked round the clock in three shifts at Kasur Safe City Project. He added that if any suspicious vehicle was spotted in cameras, Mohafiz Force personnel were alerted to check the vehicle. The DPO said that all the cameras in Kasur district would soon be linked to the safe city project.

On the occasion, DSP City Rai Ehsan Elahi, In charge Safe City Project Azmat Ali and other police officers were present. The minister praised the staff of the safe city project for excellent performance.