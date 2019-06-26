Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday lost an exciting group tie against Bangladesh 1-2 in South Asian Regional qualifying event of ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition 2019 being held at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday.

In the first match, Shajeed Hussain beat Ahtesham Humayun in a one-sided encounter. Ahtesham had no answers to his opponents pace and passing shots as Shajeed won the first set 6-1 and went on to take second set 6-2 to give hosts 1-0 lead in the tie. Haider Ali Rizwan then played superb tennis and overpower Nadam Ullah 7-5 and 6-3 to give Pakistan hope but in the doubles, Shajeed Hussain/Nadam Ullah beat Pakistani pair of Haider Ali Rizwan and Ahtesham Humayun 5-7, 6-1, 10-3 to give Bangladesh 2-1 victory. Pakistan will now play India in its last group tie.

The sources said that it was all due to bad move of coach Azim Khan, who instead of playing with successful pair of Haider and Hussnain, tried a new pair of Haider and Ahtesham, and thus lost the crucial tie against Bangladesh 1-2. Now they have to face tough opponents, archrivals India, and Pakistan team’s winning chances are very bleak. The coach should utilize all his players well accordingly as wise moves can brighten Pakistan’s chances in the event, the sources added.