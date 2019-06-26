Share:

LAHORE (PR) An internationally acclaimed and accredited Asia e University Malaysia’s Lahore Facilitation Center has been inaugurated by Dr Omar Masood (Director, OM International). Hashim Sultan (Director Educational Development Network), Jawad Bin Shabir (Director Human Resource Educational Development Network), Sajjad Ahmed Cheema (Director Finance Educational Development Network), Dr. CJ Dubash (Chief Academic Officer U.W.R), Dr. Yaseen Khan (President Sundas Foundation), Mian Waheeduz Zaman (Lahore Metropolitan Corporation) were also present at the occasion.

Asia e University Malaysia’s Lahore Centre is registering students for HEC recognized online and on-campus (in Kuala Lumpur) Bachelors, Masters and PhD programs of international standing. AeU is a collaborative multinational university initiated by the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), of which Pakistan is an important member.

Established in 2002 to promote Asian cooperation on education at a continental level, AeU is supported by 34 ACD member countries and approved by the Malaysian Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) as well as recognized by Higher Education Commission (HEC), Government of Pakistan.