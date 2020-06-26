Share:

BAJAUR - Four persons were wounded when militants from Afghanistan’s Kunar province attacked a border locality of Bajaur district, official sources said on Thursday. The militants opened fire on Hilal Khahil region in Nawagai sub division from Afghanistan’s Kunar province injuring four labourers who were busy in their work. Soon after the incident personnel of security forces and Frontier Crops (FC) reached the spot and provided medical assistance to the injured. The injured were later shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar by a military helicopter. Meanwhile, people from all walks of life have strongly condemned the cross border attack in the region.