SARGODHA - As many as 487 confirmed corona­virus patients are being currently treated in the district, out of whom eleven are in hospitals, while others are quarantined at their homes.

This was disclosed at a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here on Thursday. The meeting was informed that so far 5,751 corona tests were conducted in the district, out of which 835 tests were positive, 325 patients had recovered, while 23 patients had lost their lives.

Taking note of the shortage of po­lice personnel in the smart lockdown areas, the DC directed to increase their numbers, adding that he had di­rected the concerned officials to con­tact the affected families and ensure availability of ration bags to them.

He also directed the health de­partment teams to contact the pa­tients who were quarantined at their homes on a daily basis and also to set up a helpline to guide the treatment of such patients.