Share:

Accountability court on Friday has once again deferred indictment of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park lane reference.

During the hearing, the court has adjourned the indictment till July 6 and directed the authorities to arrange video link facility for the accused.

The Park Lane reference has been registered against Zardari and Talpur under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Zardari has been accused of being involved “in extending loan and its misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others”.

On November 12, the court had rejected Zardari’s application seeking his transfer to Karachi for treatment by private doctors of his choice instead of physicians of the Islamabad-based government hospital.

On the same day, the court had extended Zardari and Talpur’s judicial remand till Nov. 26 in the money laundering through fake bank accounts case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had presented his arguments in the courtroom.

“Zardari was shifted to the hospital upon recommendation of a medical board formed by the government […] filing an application with the government is not begging,” the prosecutor stated.