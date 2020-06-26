Share:

ISLAMABAD - Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal Thursday called on Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Afghan envoy discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relationship between the two countries. Chairman PPP reiterated his party’s longstanding position that a democratic, stable and peaceful Afghanistan was vital for peace and harmony in the region. He stressed for more cooperation between the two brotherly countries for peace, development and stability.