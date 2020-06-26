Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Thursday took notice of a video clip viral on social media containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the judiciary and the judges.

A bench of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice will take up the matter today.

Sarina Faez Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Wednesday had lodged a complaint with the Islamabad police saying her husband had been extended life threats.

She wrote in her application submitted with SHO Islamabad Secretariat Police Station in person that her father is very seriously ill and today is the first day she had stepped out of the house. “I do not want to also lose my husband,” she added.

She said that the person threatening Justice Isa said that whoever is caught in embezzlement, whether it be Faez Isa or anyone else, should be executed through a firing squad. Justice Isa’s wife said that the person in the video said only those who indulge in such activities must be hanged and the entire city should be invited to watch it. She quoted the person in the video who said that the people should be asked to come to Fawara Chowk [in Rawalpindi] to see “someone was being hanged”.

Sarina also said that many powerful people were not happy with her husband and she suspected the life threat was in continuation of what they have been facing. Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, in a video clip levelled used derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the judiciary.

On June 19 last, the top court had quashed the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa as well as the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) proceedings started on the basis of the reference.