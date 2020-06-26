Share:

Former Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Syed Munawar Hasan passed away on Friday at a local hospital in Karachi where he was undergoing treatment.

Hasan had been undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital in Karachi for the past few weeks, where he breathed his last. As per reports, his health had improved over the past few days.

He started his politics from the National Students Federation (NSF) platform and went on to become its president in 1959. He joined the Islami Jamiat-e-Talba organisation in June 1960 and went on to become its president in 1963.

Hasan was respected by his peers in politics and regarded with respect by his rivals. He was the fourth JI chief who led the party from March 2009 to 2014.