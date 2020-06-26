Share:

Rawalpindi - A man died of coronavirus in KotSyedan village of Gujar Khan here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Syed Al Imran. The deceased was buried in a graveyard as per SOP of government.

Meanwhile, a total of 95 people tested positive in the garrison city while 123 patients got discharged after recovery. With the arrival of 95 more patients, the tally of confirmed patient took to 5,420 in the district while 241 people died and 2,717 patients were discharged after recovery.

At present, 2,462 confirmed patients are under-treatment including 917 in the hospitals including 273 patients belonging to other districts and 1,545 patients were isolated in their houses. The local administrations also kept 5,600 persons in their houses under observation for two weeks as they were close contacts of the confirmed patients.

According to a police spokesman, two police officers namely Inspector MirzaJavedIqbal, SHO PS New Town, and SHO PS Waris Khan Ghazanfar Abbas have defeated COVID-19 and assumed their charges again to serve the community.