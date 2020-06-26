Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the prime minister has made a useless attempt in the National Assembly to defend the poor performance of his government. PTI failed to perform in every sector during past 22 months and its slogan to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like-state had become a joke, he said while addressing “Mian Tufail Muhammad Seminar” at Mansoora on Thursday. The JI chief said that the PTI proved itself the agent of the status quo and was following the footsteps of its predecessors in formulating the policies. There was need to get rid of the ruling elite to put the country on the path of development, he said. He paid tribute to the religious and nationalistic services of late Mian Tufail Muhammad, the second Emir of the JI who was also among the founders of the Jamaat-e-Islami.