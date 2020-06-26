Share:

PESHAWAR - Hundreds of people from Tehkal area staged a protest demon­stration to condemn inhu­man and immoral attitude of police against Amir Te­hkali, a resident of Tehkal, and demanded judicial in­quiry into the incident.

The protesters chant­ed slogans against the PTI government for its tall claims of reforming po­lice system in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa. They were holding banners and plac­ards and demanded strict action against policemen involved in this heinous and inhuman act.

The protesters blocked main Khyber Road for all kinds of traffic. The po­lice used baton charge and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

A protest rally was also staged in front of Tehkal Police Station. The par­ticipants of the rally de­manded justice for Amir Tehkali. Later, the pro­testers marched toward Peshawar Press Club and demanded of the higher authorities strict action against police personnel involved in this crime.

Civil society members also took out rallies in Shabqadar, Bajaur, Swat, Charsadda and demanded action against the police­men who have broken the ethical norms. They said the video of police torture that went viral in social media had badly tarnished the image of KP police.