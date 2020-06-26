PESHAWAR - Hundreds of people from Tehkal area staged a protest demonstration to condemn inhuman and immoral attitude of police against Amir Tehkali, a resident of Tehkal, and demanded judicial inquiry into the incident.
The protesters chanted slogans against the PTI government for its tall claims of reforming police system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They were holding banners and placards and demanded strict action against policemen involved in this heinous and inhuman act.
The protesters blocked main Khyber Road for all kinds of traffic. The police used baton charge and tear gas to disperse the protesters.
A protest rally was also staged in front of Tehkal Police Station. The participants of the rally demanded justice for Amir Tehkali. Later, the protesters marched toward Peshawar Press Club and demanded of the higher authorities strict action against police personnel involved in this crime.
Civil society members also took out rallies in Shabqadar, Bajaur, Swat, Charsadda and demanded action against the policemen who have broken the ethical norms. They said the video of police torture that went viral in social media had badly tarnished the image of KP police.