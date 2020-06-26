Share:

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday expressed resentment over Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for not submitting investigation report on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash.

During the hearing of a case pertaining to transparent investigation of the crash incident, the court issued new notices to the aviation authority. Justice Omar Sial asked the department why they had not submitted the report in the court.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan had presented initial investigation report on the PIA plane crash in the National Assembly (NA).

Speaking in the House, the minister blamed plane’s captain, crew members and the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) for the crash, while PIA and the CAA have also been declared responsible because of their inaccuracies in preventing such accidents.

CCTV footage showed that the ill-fated plane hit the runway after which, the pilot chose to go around (re-take off). Evidence of damages caused to both engines of the plane due to failed landing was also found, he told. Ghulam Sarwar said that pilot neglected instruction given by ATC and opened landing gears of the plane at 10 nautical miles while they were turned off at 5 nautical miles. Airport administration had told that the aircraft was flying at high altitude at the time of landing. The controller didn’t give any guidance after the plane hit the runway, he went on to say.

He told that pilot and co-pilot were not focused and discussing coronavirus throughout their flight time. Action against the responsible people will be taken as per the law, he pledged. The aviation minister said that according to report, the plane was fit for take-off and its landing gears were also working properly. The captain and first officer of the aircraft were well experienced and the weather at that time was also suitable for flying, he stated. The inquiry report was prepared while keeping in view the investigation record, statements of staff and Airbus team’s report.

Data flight recorders, cockpit voice recorders and flight records obtained from air traffic control are also part of the report, he continued.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Sarwar also presented reports on Gilgit crash landing, Air Blue crash and Bhoja Airline incidents, declaring inefficiency of pilots behind these mishaps, however, Chitral plane accident took place due to technical fault.