ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that the Pakistan Army is committed to defence and security of the country and shall continue to perform with national support.

The army chief said this while addressing the participants of the National Security and War Course during his visit to the university here yesterday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

On the occasion, the COAS shared his thoughts on security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said that full spectrum of these challenges demands comprehensive national response, and strengthening of all state institutions.

He said that the Army will keep doing all that is required of us for the provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.

Afghan ambassador calls on Gen Bajwa

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by President NDU Lt Gen. Muhammad Saeed. Shukrullah Atif Mashal, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed.