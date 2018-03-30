Share:

PESHAWAR:- A house and a cosmetic shop were damaged as fire broke out due to short circuit in two separate areas of the city on Sunday. Rescue 1122 Spokesman Bilal said that in the first incident, the fire erupted on Dalazak Road in Faqirabad area in the house owned by Aslam. He said that as a result, two rooms of the house were badly damaged while valuable daily use items and clothes were also reduced to ashes. He said that 2 fire fighter vehicles and 10 personnel of the Rescue 1122 participated in the rescue operation. The second incident happened in Board Bazaar where the fire broke out in a cosmetic shop.–Staff Reporter

Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 vehicles rushed to the site and started rescue operation with support of 3 fire fighting vehicles and 9 personnel. After struggle of half an hour, the rescue team succeeded in extinguishing the fire, the spokesman said.

