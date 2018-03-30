Share:

Islamabad - A photo exhibition by Nadia Abbasi, a fine arts lecturer at Sargodha University unveiled the world of wild insects on Sunday at a local art gallery. The macro photography exhibition was all about magnifying tiny creatures and beauties of nature which are scattered all around us but usually ignored due to their insignificant nature.

In her first solo exhibition at Nukta Art Gallery in Islamabad titled ‘silence of the sounds’, 30 macro photographs (30X20 inches), depicting the beauty of nature in a unique and novel fashion were displayed. The exhibition would continue till March 31. Renowned photographer Azhar Hafeez was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition while a large number of art lovers thronged the art gallery despite the fact that it was located a bit away from the main city at Police Foundation Housing Society.

Prominent faces from the art industry were present at the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition including OPF lecturer and artist Syeda Nadia Raza, renowned water colour artist Israr Farooqi, Professor Abdul Sattar Abbasi and curator of Nukta Arti Gallery, who is the Assistant Professor at National College of the Arts, Professor Mohammad Sajjad Akram. Unlike miniature paintings where the minute details of any landscape are put in on a very small canvas, in macro photography a tiny insect, flower petal or anything very small will be magnified through the camera lens to vividly expose its hidden beauty.

In his brief reflection on the work of Nadia Abbasi, chief guest Azhar Hafiz said that the photographs put on display were a treat to watch as they met the professional and technical standards, besides the beautiful aesthetics.

He said that Nadia has chosen a very difficult and unique field in photography and perhaps she is the first lady photographer exhibiting macro photography in Islamabad. He also hoped that Nadia would come up with more solo and joint exhibitions in the future to quench the thirst of art lovers.

The curator of the art gallery Professor Mohammad Sajjad Akram, who is a renowned sculptor and is teaching at National College of Arts saw a mature artist in Nadia Abbasi and hoped that if she would continue the hard work and put in her best she would surely transform into a great international photographer.

Syed Nadia Raza an art teacher at OPF Girls College Islamabad praised the framing of the images and the technical use of the camera. Nadia Abbasi said that she was always fascinated and charmed by small creatures like insects, dragon flies and tiny flowers blooming in the grass, as they all show the magnanimity of nature, which normally is overlooked and ignored. She was initially nervous about the response but she was quite happy and encouraged to see the overwhelming response to her first solo exhibition and said that she would be launching her second exhibition shortly. She was thankful to the Nukta Art Gallery for providing her with an opportunity to share her work with art lovers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

abrar saeed