Rawalpindi - Pakistan Railways, under a project to renovate the main railways of the country, will renovate the Rawalpindi Railway Station in which the station will be given a modern look according to international standard.

The project would be completed at a cost of five million rupees said Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi, Raza Habib.

Raza Habib added that roof ceiling, flooring, beautification of platforms, repair work of walls and modern lighting system would be included in the scheme which would be completed by June 30.

Under the scheme, all main Railway stations of the country are being renovated while it will be first in Rawalpindi Division. Other Stations of the division will also be renovated, he added. To a question he said, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division has earned Rs1497.362 million against the set target of Rs1479.389 million during the last eight months of 2017-18 financial year. Raza Habib informed that Rawalpindi division generated Rs17.964 million additional revenue during the period particularly from passenger service .He said that total earnings of Pakistan Railways including passengers, freight and other services was Rs 18 billion in 2013 but, this year during just first eight months of 2017-18 financial year, Rs 31 billion approximately has been earned. He further informed that Rawalpindi Division earned Rs1864.213 million during 2017 while 42,56,318 passengers travelled through the rail service. The income of Rawalpindi Railways passenger trains remained Rs 1864.213 million, revenue generated by freight trains was Rs 448.728 million and other heads contributed Rs 290.919 million during last year, he added.

Due to continuous efforts and hardworking of railways management, officers and workers, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division’s income increased considerably, he informed.

He said many initiatives have been taken by the management to facilitate the passengers including E-Ticketing and duplicate ticket facility. The DCO further said that the security of the railway station had been beefed up to ensure safety of passengers.

He said that 16 CCTV cameras had been installed to ensure foolproof security of the passengers at platforms, while walk through gates had also been installed at the entrance points.

To another question, he said that scanners were installed at the station to check luggage, parcels and other items booked for transportation to other cities of the country.