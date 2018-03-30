Share:

PESHAWAR - Traders stressed the need for enhancing bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This was stated by Council of OIC Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Naseemur Rehman in a meeting with President Afghan Federation of Commerce and Industry Salahuddin Syed called him at Mardan on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan should adopt a global approach and focus on a wide range of activities like poverty alleviation, improvement of health, trade and commerce sectors in the region.

He said that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) needs to expand its vision with interactions among private and informal sectors being important.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly nations and they are also largest trading partners. It is imperative that Pak-Afghan being the biggest economies must solve their bilateral issues through dialogues, he added. He said, Islamic countries are taking steps to boost investment in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which will help in eliminating problems facing both the countries.

Both nations need to improve trade facilitation through streamlined payments settlement and improved insurance mechanisms, the use of bonded carriers, visa issuance, trade financing, tax collection, and documentation, he said.

Economic cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan and improved trade and transit facilities would help connect South Asia with Central Asia, he concluded.