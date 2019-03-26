Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Monday confirmed the bail of ex-police inspector and notorious encounter specialist Abid Hussain alias Abid Boxer, who had been arrested from Dubai through Interpol, in all the 10 cases including murder and property grabbing cases.

He had been declared proclaimed offender for being involved in murders or abetment of murders of several persons.

Boxer is accused of being mastermind of fake police encounters and is considered that he had contacts with the criminals.

The infamous former police inspector had earlier secured interim bail from the sessions court in the 10 cases including murder, attempted murder, land grabbing and forgery.

After the confirmation of his bail, he told the media that he had been implicated in “fake” cases by the last government of PML-N. He claimed that he had nothing to do with these cases thus the court had confirmed his bail in all the 10 cases.

When he came back to Pakistan after 11 years abroad, he had said that he would reveal many secrets and share everything with proofs.

In 2002, the accused made victimized stage artist Nargis while many other artists were compelled to keep good terms with him due to his alleged fear.

Among his alleged accomplices include a former police officer Naveed Saeed who was murdered in 2005 in Satokatla and land grabbers like Malik Ihsan, Gogi Butt and Taifi Butt, who were backing him financially during his stay abroad.