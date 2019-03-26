Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defending champions Federal Areas and Balochistan recorded impressive victories on the opening day of the 8th NBP Disabled T20 Pentangular Cup 2019, which commenced at National Sports Complex Ground, Karachi on Monday.

In the first match, Punjab were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs. Wajid Alam made 71 and Umar Farooq 37. Gohar Ali bagged 3-19 and Jahanzaib Tiwana 2-29. Federal Areas achieved the target in 14.5 overs losing 2 wickets. Jahanzaib Tiwana slammed unbeaten 80 while Hamza Mehmood made unbeaten 34. M Haris took 2-28. Jahanzaib was named player of the match.

In the second match of the day, Balochistan defeated Sindh by 5 wickets. Batting first, Sindh hammered 203-3 with M Aslam hitting 78 and Altaf Ahmed 65. Adil Abbasi got 2-25. Balochistan reached home on the last delivery of the 20th over losing 5 wickets. Adil Abbasi struck 118 and Matloob Qureshi 52. Abdul Basit took 2-34. Adil Abbasi was adjudged as player of the match.

Iqbal Wahid, head of CSR NBP was the chief guest and inaugurated the event along with PDCA Secretary Amir Uddin Ansari. Iqbal Wahid appreciated to the efforts of the PDCA for holding the event and also briefed about the sponsorship. He promised to lend more support in upcoming events.