ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High aCourt (IHC) Monday fixed April 18, a date for hearing NAB’s appeal against trial court decision for acquitting the former president and PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in two NAB references, pertaining to polo ground and Ursus Tractors. The IHC bench had already sought the references record against Zardari, in which the accused had been acquitted. A divisional bench of IHC, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, would conduct hearing on NAB appeal. NAB had stated in its appeal that the trial court had no powers to acquit the accused in corruption case. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had challenged the acquittal of Zardari by an accountability court in two references in 2014.

The last hearing on NAB’s appeal was held on April 21, 2016.