The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered removal of the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif from the Exit Control List.

Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court last month to have his name removed from the no-fly list.

Shehbaz’s counsel earlier told the court that the PML-N leader had been appearing before the National Accountability Bureau in every inquiry and cooperating with the anti-corruption watchdog in every way.

The former Punjab chief minister’s name was added to the ECL on February 22 in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case, after he was arrested by the NAB in the probe on October 5, 2018. He was released on bail on February 14.

He had approached the Lahore High Court seeking declaration of the federal government’s decision to place his name on the no-fly list as null and void. In his petition, Shehbaz had contended that as the leader of the opposition as well as of one of the country’s largest political parties, his name should not be on the ECL.