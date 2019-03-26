Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Tuesday transferred the record pertaining to Brigadier (retired) Asad Munir , who allegedly committed suicide earlier this month, to chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, sources said.

A day earlier, the NAB chairman had decided to hold an inquiry into the alleged suicide of Brigadier (retired) Munir, who was under inquiry by the probe body.

Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal had said that he will personally oversee the inquiry and had summoned the complete record related to the deceased.

Munir's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in Islamabad's diplomatic enclave earlier this month.

Family sources had said that Munir, also a former intelligence operative, was upset over media reports claiming that the NAB during its executive board meeting had granted approval for the filing of a reference against him, family sources said.

NAB had accused Munir of misusing his authority and restoring a plot in F-11 area of the federal capital.