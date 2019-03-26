Share:

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan is focused and determined to achieve a stable, peaceful and normalized country.

He was addressing participants of the 4th Pakistan-UK Stabilization Conference at National Defence University (NDU) here on Tuesday.

While interacting with participants, General Bajwa focused on internal and external security situation of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.

He also highlighted prospects of Geo-political environment, security challenges and CPEC towards economic development of the region.

Later on, Commander UK Field Army Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed regional security issues and matters of professional interest with him.