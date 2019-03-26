Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and all members of the federation have expressed their grief over the demise of Riaz Ahmed, brother of PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior.

The PHF chief, on behalf of entire hockey community, prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Sharif wins Sind Amateur Golf title

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): M Sharif (WWGC) has clinched the 19th Sind Amateur Golf title with score of gross 74 at the par 72, Karachi Golf Club Golf Course.

Saim Shazli (Karachi Golf Club) was runner-up in gross and winner in net category with a score of net 213 while Adnan Javed Lodhi (WWGC) was runner-up. In senior category, Cap (r) Azahar Iqbal (KGC) was winner with gross 234 while Sohail Karim Rana (KGC) was runner-up followed by Col Mansoor Akram.

In ladies gross, Aania Farooq (AGC) was winner with gross 152 while Humera Khalid (KGC) was second. In ladies net, Daniya Syed (AGC) was winner while Mrs Tanveer Maqsood (DHA) was runner-up. A hole in one was done by M Qasin (DHA), who won Rs 50,000.

National Snooker in full swing

ISLAMABAD - More matches were decided on the sixth day of the Jubilee Insurance 44th National Snooker Championship 2019 at Karachi Gymkhana on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab) beat Saif Ali Khan (Bal) 4-0, 68-56, 78-28, 69-34, 69-62. In other matches, Ali Raza, Shaikh M Mudssir, Amir Tariq, Imran Shehzad, Asjad Iqbal, Ahmed Shah, Mubashir Raza, M Mudassir, M Naseem Akhtar, M Shahbaz, Aakash Rafique, Sohail Shehzad, M Ijaz, Abdul Sattar, Agha Bilawal, Sharjeel Mehmood, Ali Haider and Rashid Aziz emerged as winners.