LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has criticised the government for not allowing family members to meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Talking to the media at Al-Hamra Arts Council on Monday, the PML-N President expressed concerns over health condition of his elder brother serving seven year imprisonment in Al-Azizia reference. Oasis School for Autism has arranged exhibition of painting prepared by special children. Ayesha Haroon, daughter of Shehbaz Sharif, is running the school for years.

Shehbaz Sharif said that denying meeting to family members was injustice and violation of human rights. He expressed hope of getting good news on bail application of Nawaz Sharif scheduled for hearing on Tuesday (today). He appreciated work of special children, saying the exhibition has given the message of continuing efforts under all circumstances. He appreciated his daughter and management of the school for enabling special children to express skills. He said that he would buy paintings and would help the school generating funds for bringing good change in the life of special kids.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz also visited Al-Hamra to see painting exhibition. Talking to the media, the PML-N leader said that people should avoid doing politics on health of Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif inquired after health of Imran Khan after he fell from stage during campaign for 2008 elections.

The PML-N Quaid, he said, also went to the hospital on getting news of assassination of Benazir Bhutto. He prayed for long life of elders of everyone. He said that it was painful that parents were seeing kids fighting for life at hospital. He said that kid of his own sister was a special child who now has learned speaking. He said that his own daughter has undergone open heart surgery just three day after her birth. He said that Islam teaches lesson of humanity but people were going for worldly gains.