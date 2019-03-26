Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of small industries chambers headed by Mian Mazhar Iqbal called on Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Monday. Secretary Industries and other relevant officers were also present.

Promotion of small and medium enterprises, revival of power looms and cottage industry and problems faced by SME Chambers were discussed during the meeting.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that weaving city would be set up on 100 acres of land in Faisalabad. Looms would be shifted to this weaving city, he said, adding, power looms would be revived as they provide jobs to thousands of people. He directed preparing master plan of the project within 15 days. He also directed preparing financial modal and development plan of the project.

He said all the plots would be sold through transparent balloting. He said this project could be expanded on the need basis. He said plots have also been allocated for the SMEs in Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate Faisalabad. He said that program has been finalized for the revival of cottage industry in the province. Interest free loan and necessary training would be provided for the revival of this industry, he said.