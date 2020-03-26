Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 11 wind proj­ects with cumulative ca­pacity of 660 MW have achieved Financial Closing and are likely to attain com­mercial operation by De­cember 2021.

Official sources told APP here Wednesday that these projects included 50 MW Master Green Energy Ltd, 50 MW Tricom Wind Power Pvt Ltd, 50 MW Lakeside Energy Pvt. Ltd, 50 MW Ar­tistic Wind Power Ltd and 50 MW Liberty Wind Power 1 Pvt Ltd.

Similarly, 50 MW Indus Wind Energy Ltd, 50 MW Master Green Energy Ltd, 50 MW ACT2 Wind Pvt Ltd, 50 MW Liberty Wind Power 2 Pvt Ltd, 60 MW Metro Wind Power Ltd, 50 MW Masda Green Energy Pvt Ltd, 50 MW DIN Energy Ltd and 50 MW Gul Ahmed Electric Ltd would attain commercial op­eration by December 2021. These all projects were be­ing set up at Jhampir District Thatta, they said.

Meanwhile, As many as 24 wind power projects hav­ing cumulative capacity of 1,233.37 MW have achieved commercial operation so far and are supplying electricity to the national grid.

These projects included 49.5 MW FFC Energy Lim­ited, 56.4 MW Zorlu Enerji Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, 49.5 MW Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Pvt.) Limit­ed, 50 MW each Foundation Wind Energy-I and II Ltd, 52.8 MW Sapphire Wind Power Company Ltd, 50 MW Yunus Energy Ltd, 50 MW Metro Power Company Ltd, 30 MW Tapal Wind En­ergy Pvt. Ltd and 49.5 MW Tenaga Generasi Ltd.

Similarly, Master Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd is supplying 52.8 MW, Gul Wind Energy Ltd 50 MW, Hydro China Da­wood Power Pvt Ltd (CPEC) 49.5 MW, Sachal Energy De­velopment Pvt. Ltd (CPEC) 49.5 MW, United Energy Pakistan Pvt Ltd (CPEC) 99 MW, Hawa Energy Pvt Ltd 49.737 MW, Jhampir Wind Power Ltd 49.737 MW and Artistic Energy Pvt Ltd 49.3 MW to the national grid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has formulated of a new Alternative & Renew­able Energy Policy (ARE Policy 2019) consequent to expiry of RE Policy 2006 in March, 2018. The policy aims at creating a condu­cive environment for the sustainable growth of ARE Sector in Pakistan.

The government of Paki­stan’s strategic objectives of Energy Security, Economic Benefits, Environmental Protection, Sustainable Growth and Social Equity will further be harnessed under the ARE Policy 2019.

The draft policy has an ex­panded scope encompassing all alternative and renewable energy sources, competitive procurement and addresses areas like distributed generation systems, off-grid solutions, B2B methodolo­gies and rural energy ser­vices. The draft ARE Policy 2019 sets a target of achiev­ing 20% capacity from ARE technologies by 2025 and 30% capacity by 2030.

The draft ARE Policy 2019 envisages development of large scale ARE projects in all parts of the country through active participa­tion of the provinces and also lays down procedure for development of provin­cially sponsored projects.

The development of new ARE projects shall be initi­ated under the new ARE Pol­icy 2019 once it is approved from the competent forum.