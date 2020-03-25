Share:

Rawalpindi-A 55-year-old woman diedon Wednesday from Coronavirus here.The deceased has been identified as Capt (Retd) ShahidaLiaquat, who along with her family had recently arrived from UK to Sohawa for attending funeral of a relative, according to details.

The high-ups of City District Government Rawalpindi (CDGR) confirmed that a lady died of Covid-19.

Similarly, eight more Covid-19 positive patients including four Germany and UK returned citizens and a lawyer were brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and other quarantines by the district health authorities.

“Of the eight patients, six coronavirus patients were detected from DhokeKashmirian, Sadiqabad, after which the area has been sealed by the police and district government to avoid spread of Coronavirus,” source said.

Scores of relatives and friends of Coronavirus infected patients including those who attended the funeral prayer of UK returned lady have also been taken into custody by the district health department officials and brought to quarantines for medical tests, according to details.

The deceased womanalong with her husband and nephew had arrived in Pakistan from the UK on March 9 to attend funeral prayers of a relative at AkraMohra, a suburb of Sohawa.

Soon after arrival, the condition of the lady started deteriorating after which she was rushed to hospital in Rawalpindi where she was tested positive for Covid-19, they said. “The lady died of Coronavirus on Wednesday morning and her dead body was brought to Sohawa by the family without adopting precautionary measures,” according to details.

The lady was buried in a graveyard after offering funeral prayers by some eight to 10 people of the area that too without wearing protective kits.

The high-ups of police and district government including Deputy Commissioner (DC) and DPO Jhelum also rushed to the graveyard after burial and cordoned-off the area. Those who attended the funeral prayers were shifted to hospitals for Coronavirus tests by the authorities.

“The UK returned lady died of Covid-19,” said DC Jhelum Saif Anwar Jhappa while talking to media men. He said the lady landed in Pakistan on March 9 and got sick after which she was rushed to a military-run hospital in Rawalpindi. “As many as 25 villagers including 10 people who attended the funeral prayers are being shifted to quarantine centre,” he said.

He said the whole village is also being sealed by the police.

Meanwhile, DC and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division also confirmed that lady died due to Covid-19.

On the other hand, the district government along with police sealed an area of DhokeKashmirian after detecting six coronavirus infected patients.

All the infected patients were moved to BBH for medical treatment, sources said. Of six, three have returned from Germany and were hiding in their house, according to details.

A heavy contingent of police has been deputed in the locality to control public movement. On phone call, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad IqbalSanghera said “We took five Coronavirus patients into custody from a street located at DhokeKashmirian and shifted them to quarantines.”

The local clerics also made announcements in mosques requesting people to stay at homes.

The deadliest Coronavirus also invaded the district courts by infecting a lawyer.

The infected lawyer has been shifted to a quarantine centre by the district health authorities for medical treatment.

The Joint Secretary of District Bar Association Muhammad WaqasKiani Advocate confirmed the development.

According to details, a lawyer namely HumairSaleemCheehma has been moved to hospital with visible symptoms of Covid-19 by the district health department officials. They said the doctors conducted the Coronavirus test of the lawyer which was positive. The infected lawyer was moved into an isolation ward where doctors are treating him.

The district government and health officials have also brought a UK returned citizen along with two of his friends to BBH from Ali Town after he tested positive for Coronavirus. “The two friends of the British citizen are also being kept in isolation by the doctors.”

Meanwhile, the citizens violated lockdown in areas of Adiala Road, Chungi Number 20, Kehkashan Colony and other areas of city with no action on part of police. Professional beggars have ganged up in disguise of labourers and could be seen standing in groups along with road while holding spades and other tools into hands to get alms, something that can cause spread of Coronavirus. Similarly, a huge public rush could also be seen at big grocery stores in the city. The locals demanded DC Rawalpindi and City Police Officer to take action against these people.