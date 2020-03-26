Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Sixty-six ventilators have been arranged for corona­virus patients in Abbottabad district where 26 are operational in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and 40 are in different private hospital of Abbottabad. Ab­bottabad Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday. Following the directives of the provincial govern­ment, “We have made all arrangements to tackle the challenge of Covid-19 and established isolation wards in hospitals”, the DC further said.

He further said that they have established iso­lation wards in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad, Rural Health Centres (RHC), Basic Health Units (BHU) and private hospitals. DC Abbottabad said that they have also established quarantine centres in all major hospitals, deputed mobile teams and 10 ambulances for the service of the patients.

Up till now, no Covid-19 patient has been identi­fied in Abbottabad district while the blood sample of 11 suspected patients has been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for analysis. He stated that besides the isolation wards and quarantine centres doctors and paramedical staff was also ready to tack­le any untoward situation, all stakeholders of Abbot­tabad were cooperating to follow the provincial and federal governments’ directive to prevent coronavi­rus from the area.

Traders of Abbottabad have shutdown their busi­nesses, transporters have stopped public transport and shutdown bus terminals, hotels and hostels were also evacuated, the DC said. He said that to facilitate people, they have established a control room at DC office Abbottabad, which would work round the clock, he also directed people to contact the control room if they have any sort of information regarding the current situation. DC also warned profiteers and hoarders to avoid such acts those were creating hur­dles in this critical situation, he said the district ad­ministration would take strict action against all those elements involved in hoarding and profiteering.