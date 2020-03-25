Share:

Attock-First case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Attock district. The female patient whose Coronavirus test has been found positive is from Village Gharibwal of Tehsil Pindigheb in Attock district. Nusrat Nisar who came back from Saudi Arabia on March 15, after performing Umrah was admitted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb along with her husband Muhammad Javed as both were having symptoms of Coronavirus.

Their samples were sent to National Institute of Health where the test result of Nusrat Nisar was found positive while the test result of her husband Muhammad Javed was declared negative.

Nusrat Nisar has now been shifted to an isolation ward of DHQ Hospital Attock.

Deputy District Health Officer Pindigheb Manzoor Hussain said that almost 17 people of Gharibwal came back from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah but they were not kept in quarantine. He said that Gharibwal village has now been cordoned off, and exit and entry points have been locked and now screening of all the residents of Gharibwal and nearby village Dhulian is in progress.

Reportedly, the family after coming back from performing Umrah arranged a lunch for a large number of people which included their relatives and notables from the area.