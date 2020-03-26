Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - First case of coronavirus in Rahim Yar Khan surfaced on Wednesday when direc­tor of a multinational company was tested positive for Covid-19. According to sources, the director works of a local multinational com­pany A Hanan who had returned from Sri Lanka a few days ago, was de­clared carrying virus in his blood samples. He was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital’s isola­tion ward immediately. Blood samples of his family members and some colleagues have also been sent to Islam­abad for virus test. Re­sults are expected to be revealed within a day or two. It is learnt that Hanan apparently had no symptoms of corona­virus. Civil society mem­bers have appealed to the district administra­tion and the department of health for blood sam­pling of all residents of the colony where Hanan was living and his all colleagues so that citi­zens of district RY Khan could stay safe from the pandemic.