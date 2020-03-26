RAHIM YAR KHAN - First case of coronavirus in Rahim Yar Khan surfaced on Wednesday when director of a multinational company was tested positive for Covid-19. According to sources, the director works of a local multinational company A Hanan who had returned from Sri Lanka a few days ago, was declared carrying virus in his blood samples. He was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital’s isolation ward immediately. Blood samples of his family members and some colleagues have also been sent to Islamabad for virus test. Results are expected to be revealed within a day or two. It is learnt that Hanan apparently had no symptoms of coronavirus. Civil society members have appealed to the district administration and the department of health for blood sampling of all residents of the colony where Hanan was living and his all colleagues so that citizens of district RY Khan could stay safe from the pandemic.
March 26, 2020
