ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations have virtually signed a framework collaboration agreement to jointly work for the development of agriculture sector of Pakistan by using information technology.
Shoaib Ahmad Siddique, Secretary IT & Telecommunication, and Minà Dowlatchahi, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative, signed the agreement while sitting in Pakistan and Rome, Italy respectively.
As to control the spread of coronavirus, social distancing is imperative, the Ministry of IT is performing all its functions through the use of ICT.
Online signing of the agreement with FAO is an example of performing official duty while ensuring social distancing.