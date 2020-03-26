Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Food and Agricul­ture Organization (FAO) of United Nations have virtually signed a framework collabo­ration agreement to jointly work for the de­velopment of agriculture sector of Pakistan by using information technology.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddique, Secretary IT & Telecommunication, and Minà Dowlatcha­hi, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative, signed the agree­ment while sitting in Pakistan and Rome, Italy respectively.

As to control the spread of coronavirus, social distancing is imperative, the Ministry of IT is performing all its functions through the use of ICT.

Online signing of the agreement with FAO is an example of performing official duty while ensuring social distancing.