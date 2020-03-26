Share:

KARACHI - The first batch of the much-needed medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation has arrived in Pakistan. The shipment is part of the donation of medical supplies to 10 Asian countries announced on March 21. Collectively, the nations will receive a total of 1.8 million masks; kits for testing 210,000people, 36,000 pieces of protective clothing, as well as essential medical equipment such as ventilators and forehead thermometers. The National Disaster Management Authority, Government of Pakistan will transport and distribute the supplies throughout the country. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, took receipt of the donations from Ehsan Saya, Managing Director for Daraz in Pakistan in representation of the two foundations. Also present on the occasion were Li Bijian, Consul General of China to Karachi and Zhang Hao, Vice Consul of China to Karachi. The remainder of the donation is expected to reach Pakistan soon.