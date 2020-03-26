PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court judges, Justice Rohul Amin Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Wednesday directed the administration of central jail Mardan to give top priority and follow all the protocols in connection with the handling of coronavirus and also provide all facilities in the prison to ensure health safety of the prisoners.
According to a press statement issued here, the judges expressed these instructions during a visit to the central jail Mardan.
District and Session Judge Mardan Abdul Rauf Khan, Senior Civil Judge-Admin Mohammad Umar Farooq, Senior Civil Judge Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Judicial Magistrate Sheraz Tariq, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Prisons, Mardan Central Jail Superintendent Mohammad Riaz and other official were also present during the visit. The PHC judges visited different parts of the jail. They also arranged a meeting with the jail officials.
Jail Superintendent Mohammad Riaz give a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that an isolation centre was established at the central jail. He added that every new prisoner is kept in the isolation for 10 days so that necessary measures should be taken if virus symptoms appeared.
He added that so far no symptoms of coronavirus had appeared in any accused.
On the directives of judges of PHC, Senior Civil Judge (SCJ) and Judicial Magistrate set up a camp court in the jail premises to decide cases of 19 accused.
The PHC judges directed the district and session judge (DSJ) Mardan to decide the cases of accused involved in minor cases.