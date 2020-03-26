Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court judges, Jus­tice Rohul Amin Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Wednesday di­rected the administration of cen­tral jail Mardan to give top priority and follow all the protocols in con­nection with the handling of coro­navirus and also provide all facili­ties in the prison to ensure health safety of the prisoners.

According to a press statement issued here, the judges expressed these instructions during a visit to the central jail Mardan.

District and Session Judge Mardan Abdul Rauf Khan, Sen­ior Civil Judge-Admin Moham­mad Umar Farooq, Senior Civ­il Judge Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Judicial Magistrate Sheraz Tariq, Addition­al Inspector General (AIG) Prisons, Mardan Central Jail Superinten­dent Mohammad Riaz and other official were also present during the visit. The PHC judges visited different parts of the jail. They also arranged a meeting with the jail officials.

Jail Superintendent Mohammad Riaz give a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that an isolation centre was established at the cen­tral jail. He added that every new prisoner is kept in the isolation for 10 days so that necessary meas­ures should be taken if virus symp­toms appeared.

He added that so far no symp­toms of coronavirus had appeared in any accused.

On the directives of judges of PHC, Senior Civil Judge (SCJ) and Judicial Magistrate set up a camp court in the jail premises to decide cases of 19 accused.

The PHC judges directed the district and session judge (DSJ) Mardan to decide the cases of ac­cused involved in minor cases.