Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik has demanded imposition of curfew across the country in wake of the coronavirus.

Senator Rehman Malik on Thursday in his statement said that the coronavirus is a national security issue and there should be no politics on it and all should also avoid hurling allegations on each other.

Former interior minister said that the government should impose curfew across the country containing the global pandemic coronavirus as the lock-down is not a solution of the problem and not disconnecting the people.

The epidemic will not be controlled without imposing the curfew, he contended.

He also reminded the government of his party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to fight the virus together.