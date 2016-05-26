Wah cantt - The Minister for Defence Maldives, Adam Shareef Umar along with an official delegation visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories yesterday.

Upon arrival at POF, Minister for Defence Maldives was received by Chairman POF Board, Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, HI(M) who introduced him with POF Board Members.

Chairman POF Board in his welcoming remarks told the delegation that POF was the premier defence organization of the country, which was not only meeting defence requirements of the armed forces of Pakistan but also exporting its products to more than 30 countries around the globe.

Chairman POF Board further remarked that Pakistan and Maldives were enjoying deep rooted defence ties since long which needs to be further strengthened.

Director Exports, Usman Ali Bhatti in his detailed briefing told the delegation that POF is a gigantic complex with 14 defence production units, 14 subsidiaries and its total work force is more than 26000.

POFs industrial base is strong enough to undertake development and production of all most all types of conventional arms and ammunition.

The delegation was told that POF could meet the requirements of Maldives in terms of conventional arms and ammunition. The delegation visited POF Product Display Lounges, later they were taken to some production units where they witnessed the manufacturing process of arms and ammunition.

The delegation showed keen interest in the manufacturing process of arms and ammunition and lauded the high quality of POF products.