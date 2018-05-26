Share:

MARDAN:- Unidentified gunmen shot dead a district council member of Awami National Party (ANP) at Sawaldher area on Friday, police sources said. They said that Haji Sabz Ali Khan, resident of Sawaldher, who is a district council member of ANP was present outside the house of his bother-in-law at Bakhshali-Sawaldher Road near Sawaldher bazaar on Friday morning. Sources added unidentified armed men started firing on him and as a result he died on the spot.

On the complaint of Jamshed Khan, bother of the deceased, police registered a case against unidentified killer and started an investigation. Jamshed told police that his family had no enmity with anyone.