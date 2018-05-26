Share:

Islamabad - Murree Municipal Corporation has deployed Dolphin Force to provide a safe environment and restore confidence of the tourists.

An official of Murree Municipal Administration said that banners displaying important numbers of the local civil administration were also placed on 17 important intersections.

Control room and help desks have also been set up.

The official rejected the social media movement, terming it propaganda against Malka e Kohisar, Murree.

“It is our responsibility to provide a safe environment to tourists, treat them properly and provide facilities” the official added.

The Dolphin Force personnel have been deployed at all popular picnic spots in Murree to avoid any untoward incidents. If anyone registers a complaint, the force will alert the nearest police station, he added.