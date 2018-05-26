Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - The PML-N government, during its five-year tenure, carried out historic and tremendous projects throughout the country without any discrimination, said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, addressing a gathering of people in Manawala, some 45km way from here after inaugurating Sui gas supply to the area.

The PML-N government spread network of motorways and roads, set up electricity-generating projects and constructed hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, the prime minister said.

The PM assured the masses of providing gas facility also to Char Chuk Rasala and its adjoining localities as soon as possible.

He also announced to set up degree colleges for boys and girls in the town besides constructing a sports complex in Manawala. He criticised PTI Chairmn Imran Khan and his first 100 days agenda, saying the PTI chief would never become prime minister due to his immaturity in politics. The PTI which did not carry out any remarkable development work in KP during its five-year tenure could not implement its programme in 100 days in the country, Abbasi said. He claimed the politicians changing their loyalties would be rejected by the masses in the coming general elections. In districts Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, the PML-N government executed development work worth Rs 10 billion, the PM revealed, adding his party would continue this uplift process after winning the elections.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed the PML-N would form governments not only at the Centre but also in all the four provinces because the people fully repose confidence in the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

APP adds: Prime Minister Abbasi said those who were not loyal to the party could never be loyal to the masses would reject these opportunists in the upcoming elections.

The prime minister who was accompanied by Defence Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Dogar MNA and others said his party would emerge victorious from Sheikhupura district.

He said it was the PML-N that always carried out massive development at a large scale and that was the difference between those who delivered and those who just made hollow claims. He said it was people’s belief that only the PML-N could bring progress to Pakistan and make it an economic power.

The prime minister recalled the government had inherited gas crisis but now uninterrupted supply was being made to all consumers and around 1.6 million gas connections had been given purely on merit.

The prime minister said the only reason behind the success of Defence Production Minister Rana Tanvir was that he always remained loyal to his party during his 35-year political career.

Roads, motorways, power plants, airports and other mega projects were being executed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the PM said.

He told the gathering that the parliament passed a bill on Thursday for merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, adding local people were comparing it with the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

Referring to the 100-day plan of action announced by PTI, the prime minister said those who could do nothing during last 1,500 days were now announcing 100-day plan. The PML-N had already executed the projects they were planning under their agenda, he claimed.

He said PML-N always pursued politics of respect and dignity and not of abuses and immorality.

Agreeing to the demands of the local party leadership, the prime minister said Mananwala would be given a tehsil status. He also announced a girls degree college and a stadium for the area.

He also announced Mananwala Chowk, Farooqabad bypass and road between Sheikhupura and Khanqah Dogran would also be constructed.

He said he would hold prime minister’s office till May 31 and claimed PML-N would form the next government and execute the said projects.

The prime minister told the gathering that Federal Minister Rana Tanvir would inaugurate gas supply schemes in Chak 4 Risala and its suburbs as he had already directed the SNGPL to accelerate work on the project.