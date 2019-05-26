Share:

Vice President of China Wang Qishan will arrive in Islamabad today (Sunday) on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

During the visit, the Chinese Vice President will call on President Arif Alvi and have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and China will sign MoUs and agreements and inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas.

The visit of the Chinese Vice President underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China.

It will reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since the Prime Minister's visit to China in November last year and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April this year.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said that Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan’s upcoming visit to Pakistan will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

He said the visit will also advance the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor besides bilateral cooperation across the board.

The spokesperson said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron friends, and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's foreign interests.

He said Pakistan has been a priority on China’s diplomacy and now both the countries have witnessed a sound momentum in their cooperation and frequent high level exchanges.

He said both the countries are deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation and conducting close coordination in international and regional affairs.