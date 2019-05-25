Share:

LONDON-The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former neighbour misses them now that they’ve moved to Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ex-neighbour thinks Kensington Palace has become ‘’boring’’ since they moved to Windsor.

The royal pair were gifted Frogmore Cottage earlier this year by the Queen, but not everyone was grateful of the move as their former neighbour French Ambassador Jean-Pierre Jouye, whose house backed onto the couple’s abode, misses their parties. Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Jean-Pierre said: ‘’It is so quiet here now that Harry and Meghan have left. ‘’They used to have fireworks, soirees that would go all night, friends and family coming and going. Now all we see and hear is the helicopters landing. It’s boring now.’’ However, the couple’s late nights are no longer down to parties as they became parents to their baby son Archie 18 days ago and are trying to get used to the night feeds.The 37-year-old duchess’ mother Doria Ragland is currently staying at the cottage in Windsor to help the pair settle into their new roles parents but is expected to return home to the US within the next few weeks.