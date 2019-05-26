Share:

LARKANA/RATODERO - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday accused the PTI government of blackmailing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to get control of the institution.

Talking to newsmen, Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing politics of blackmailing and PPP condemned this act. He said NAB Law was a black Law made by a dictator.

Bilawal termed interview of chairman NAB a violation of court orders. He said the current wave of inflation was due to government’s incompetency. He said the government had failed to collect tax revenue and people were facing the burden of government’s negligence.

The PPP leader said the government was heading towards no direction on economic matters. Bilawal added that the federal ministers spread fear about HIV cases among public. He demanded such ministers be removed if prime minister believed in humanity.

He said the names of people affected by HIV should not come on the media. “We have to fight against it with collective efforts,” he added.

Bilawal said HIV can be treated and there is a need to start awareness campaign against the disease. He said the authorities were working hard and they cannot leave affected people alone.

“HIV is not a death punishment, it can be treated,” he said. “HIV patients are as much Pakistanis as we are,” said Bilawal.

Says Sindh government to take care of HIV patients

He said that there is a huge difference between HIV and AIDS. He added there was lack of awareness about HIV in Pakistan. He said that it could develop into AIDS within 10 years only if it was not treated. “Everyone should be aware of HIV so that they can protect themselves against the disease,” he said. He dismissed the impression that Larkana and Ratodero were facing an HIV plague.

Bilawal said he has directed the SIndh government to establish an endowment fund for treatment of HIV patients. He said patients would be provided with the facility of treatment for rest of their lives. He said while the disease can be treated and people need to understand that they would not contract the illness by merely touching the HIV patients.

FIRDOUS REACTION

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was hurling baseless allegations against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to hide his party’s corruption, mismanagement and bad performance in Sindh.

In a reaction to the media talk of Bilawal Bhutto, she said the present government was healing the wounds inflicted on the economy by the previous governments and was determined to put the economy out of crisis and bring it on the road to progress.

Dr Firdous said the economy was damaged due to loot and defective policies of the past governments. Pakistan was moving in the positive direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

She said the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance announced a comprehensive plan for progress in agriculture, industrial revival, provision of jobs and for sustainable economic system.

The government was striving for welfare of the people and the chapter of loot and plunder was closed, she added.

The special assistant said the opposition was in panic after seeing that the economy was moving towards stability, adding opposition was making the institutions controversial to save itself from accountability.

The new coalition of opposition would disperse as speedily as it was created earlier in haste, she added.