ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau has summoned former president Asif Zardari on May 29 for recording his statement over his involvement in cases of illegal award of contracts to private companies, The Nation has learnt. Zardari had appeared before NAB combined investigation team on May 16 and director general NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi had recorded his statement in three different corruption cases. Zardari failed to respond to all questions of NAB team and requested them to give him time for preparation of reply.

Earlier, the combined investigation team of NAB had summoned PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari on May 8, but he did not appear and got pre-arrest bail from Islamabad High Court in another case on last Thursday to avoid possible arrest.

Zardari moved a bail petition requesting the court to grant him bail in the case and direct the bureau to provide details of all cases it has been investigating against him. After hearing initial arguments, an IHC bench approved the interim bail of Zardari until May 15 against a surety of Rs 500,000.

NAB CIT has also summoned PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on May 29 to record his statement in the money laundering case as well as Park Lane case. He ignored the bureau summon last week and did not appear before NAB CIT.

Well placed sources claimed that there is a possibility of appearance of PPP chairman and co-chairman before NAB investigation team for recording their statements in different cases. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, Faryal Talpur, chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah had also appeared before NAB CIT and recorded their statements in the same case.