QUETTA - The death toll from Friday’s bomb blast inside Rahmania Masjid rose to four, as another injured person succumbed to his wounds in the hospital on Saturday.

Police said the explosive device had been planted inside the mosque and went off as worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers killing four and injuring 28 others.

The mosque administration said the blast occurred at 1:15pm and that there were approximately 30 to 40 people gathered in the mosque for Friday prayers.