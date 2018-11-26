Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ikramullah Khan, Zalan Khan, Subhan Bin Salik, Farhanullah, Shaheen Mehmood, Tahirullah Khan, Abdullah Adnan and Moosa Chudhary qualified for the main round of the men’s singles of the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2018 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Sunday. In men’s singles qualifying third and final round matches, Ikram Ullah beat Adnan Rashid Khan 8-5, Zalan Khan beat Izhar Iftikhar 8-2, Subhan beat M Abdullah 8-5, Farhanullah beat Parbhat Kumar 8-6, Shaheen Mehmood beat Osma Khan 8-5, Tahirullah beat Mubarak Shah 8-3, Abdullah beat Kashan 9-7, Moosa Ch beat Faizan Shahid 8-3. In boys’ singles 18 & Under) qualifiers, Ihtisham, Adnan, M Zaryab, Ghufran, Sikandar, M Huzaifa, M Talah Khan and Syed Ahmed won their respective matches.–Staff Reporter