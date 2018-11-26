Share:

SHIKARPUR - A villager was killed while others sustained grave wounds in a road accident occurred between two motorcyclists in front of Public School Shikarpur, in the precinct of New Faujdari Police Station, here on Sunday.

According to details, two fast moving motorcyclists collided with each other, resultantly four persons identified as Mashooque Ali, Mushtaque Ali, Nawab Ali and Jamaluddin sustained grave wounds and they were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Shikarpur where Jamaluddin Luhar succumbed to his injuries while the condition of other injured said to be out of danger. After completing necessary medical-legal formalities area police handed over the body of deceased to his heirs and initiated its investigation into the matter.

BODY FOUND: A body was found behind the Bhittai Petrol Pump, situated at national highway at Dakhan Town of Shikarpur, in the limits of Dakhan Police Station, some 40 kilometers off from here, on Sunday.

According to police, a tortured body of a man, who later identified as Ghareeb Nawaz Jatoi, of Bakirani tehsil of Larkana, was found behind the petrol pump and shifted the nearby hospital and launched a manhunt to unearth the mystery of killing. Neither an FIR was registered nor the police had lodged a case till filling of this story.